Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is in line to keep his 4th Congressional District seat.
As of 8:24 p.m. Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican was leading Democrat Challenger Doug McKinley with 65% of the votes, or 126,355 votes to McKinley's 67,588 votes, or 34.8%.
The 4th Congressional District spans eight counties: Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Adams, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan.
In Yakima County, Newhouse was leading with 59.16% of the votes, or 24,875 votes to McKinley's 17,108 votes, or 40.69%.
Newhouse was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014, beating fellow Republican Clint Didier. He defended his seat in 2016, again against Didier and in 2018, against Democrat challenger and television Tri-Cities news personality Christine Brown.
During the campaign, Newhouse has touted his record of successful legislation and bipartisanship. His immigration bill, the Farm Worker Modernization Act, emerged from a coalition of Republicans and Democrats legislators, farmworker advocates and agriculture industry officials.