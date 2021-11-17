A final map released by the state’s redistricting commission on Wednesday would split Yakima County into three pieces, as is currently the case, but keeps the Yakama Reservation together.
The Washington State Supreme Court must decide the official district boundaries by April, as the Washington State Redistricting Commission failed to meet its Monday deadline.
The city of Yakima would continue to be split between Districts 14 and 15, with some border changes. Selah moves from District 15 to 14, and Naches and Tieton would move into District 13.
District 14 covers the western part of Yakima County and all of Klickitat county. That includes Selah, the west side of Yakima, Wapato, Toppenish, White Swan and Goldendale. It no longer includes Skamania and Clark counties. That district is represented by Sen. Curtis King of Yakima, Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale.
District 15 includes the eastern part of Yakima County and parts of Grant, Benton, Franklin and Adams counties. It includes the east side of the city of Yakima, Union Gap, part of Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview. Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside and Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger would stay in District 15 with its new boundaries.
The map appears to move incumbent Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah from District 15 to District 14, depending on the location of his residence. He could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
District 13 covers northwest Yakima County, along with Kittitas and Grant counties. It would include Terrace Heights, Tieton and Naches. It does not include Lincoln County as it did before. Sen. Judy Warnick of Moses Lake, Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake and Rep. Alex Ybarra of Quincy would remain in that district.
Population breakdowns for the new districts, including the number of Latino residents, weren’t available Wednesday.
