A total of 29,418 ballots were returned as of midday Tuesday in Yakima County, putting election turnout at 23.13% so far, according to the Yakima County Auditor's Office.
“We’re doing very well,” Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re right on track to be on par with the previous elections.”
Turnout will increase in the days ahead as more ballots arrive in the mail-in election.
Ross said that odd-year elections tend to get about 38,000 to 40,000 ballots, which is what he anticipates the final count will be this year as well.
In the city of Yakima, turnout was lowest in District 2 with 10.1% of ballots returned Tuesday. In District 4, 19.2% of ballots were returned, and turnout was 37.55% in District 6.
People can turn in ballots until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
