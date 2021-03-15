Business owner and pastor Matt Brown will run for the District 6 Yakima City Council seat this fall, joining an increasingly crowded race.
Brown, who held a campaign kickoff event back in January, is one of four candidates so far for the seat held by Brad Hill, who has said he doesn't plan to seek re-election. The others are former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager Lisa Wallace, property manager Garth McKinney and state financial examiner Sam Johnson. The official filing period for the August primary is from May 17-21.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Brown said he's running to "create a small business atmosphere where families can thrive." He works as the operations pastor for Yakima's Foursquare Church and is a co-owner of Foresight Productions, a DJ, photo and video production company for events. He gained local notoriety last year when he launched the Facebook group Accurate COVID-19 Reporting in the Yakima Valley, which republishes and analyzes the Yakima Health District's daily virus updates.
"His balanced business skill set is vital," the news release said. "His businesses and the church have well survived the governor’s shutdown."
If elected, he would use those skills to study the city budget line by line, the release said.
"Yakima’s city budget will never be on automatic," it said. "He will make sure that spending and best solutions go hand in hand."
For more information on Brown and his campaign, visit www.mattforyakima.com.
Three Yakima Council seats are up for election this year.