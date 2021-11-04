Matt Brown pulled further ahead in the close Yakima City Council District 6 race, with 54 votes now separating him and opponent Lisa Wallace, according to updated election results available Thursday.
Brown has 2,022 votes and 50.55%, to Wallace’s 1,968 and 49.2%.
“The ballot count is definitely moving in a positive direction, and there are many ballots left to count,” Brown said in an email. “I’m patiently awaiting the final results.”
The Yakima County elections office counted more than 4,500 ballots Thursday, and there are still about 10,000 ballots left to count, County Auditor Charles Ross said. So far, 30,606 ballots have been tabulated. More ballots will be counted Friday with results released in the afternoon.
The canvassing board will meet to review challenged ballots Nov. 22, and election results will be certified Nov. 23.
Brown, 33, is an operations pastor and small-business owner. Wallace, 46, is a small-business owner who previously worked in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office and in juvenile corrections.
They are vying to replace Brad Hill, who didn’t run for reelection in the West Valley district.
Council candidates Danny Herrera in District 2 and Janice Deccio in District 4 both maintained strong leads Thursday over opponents Edgar Hernandez Jr. and Mark Shervey.
Yakima County
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde is still ahead of challenger Autumn Torres in the race for the District 3 seat, but the two are separated by fewer than a thousand votes.
Linde has 50.53% with 14,634 votes Thursday. Torres is at 47.47% with 13,748 votes. There are about 600 write-in votes.
Linde’s lead was 886 votes on Thursday, smaller than the previous day.
Both candidates have said they’d run again in 2022, when all three commission seats go up for election as required by a recent settlement over alleged Voting Rights Act violations.
Selah
Former Council member Diane Underwood leads incumbent Kevin Wickenhagen by 17 votes in the Selah City Council Position 1 race. Underwood has 50.37% of the vote, 538 to 521.
Wickenhagen, who was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in 2019, was challenged by Underwood, who was first elected to the council in 2015 and chose not to run in 2019.
In other Selah races, Jared Iverson and Elizabeth Marquis are ahead of opponents Joshua Pruneda and Penny Lou Parish, according to Thursday’s results.
Support for the Selah Aquatic Center levy increased to 52% in the updated results Thursday, but the measure is still short of the needed 60%.
School board races
Rosa Ortiz is still in the lead for the District 3 position on the Toppenish school board.
Ortiz had 365 votes, or 51.26% of the total. Her opponent, John Ramos, had 334 votes, or 46.82%.
Most contested school board races had candidates with strong leads Tuesday night that held into Thursday.
Other races
Wapato: Incumbent Caroline Solis pulled ahead of challenger Robert Reyna by two votes for Position 7 on the Wapato City Council. Solis had 75 votes and Reyna had 73 votes Thursday.
Tieton: Candidates in two contested Tieton City Council races are still separated by only a handful of votes. Challenger Nancy Newberry maintained a slight lead over incumbent Sharon Sedgewick, 47 to 43 votes, as of Thursday.
In another Tieton race, incumbent Ed Marquand had 51.11% and 46 votes Thursday over challenger Nancy Lee Wilson, who received 44 votes. Matt Riddle and Lupita Carillo were unopposed.
Granger: The results of Granger City Council race flipped Thursday, with Ryan Stonemetz in the lead by three votes. Stonemetz has 69 votes, and opponent Silvia Zarate has 63 votes. Zarate led by five votes on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
They are vying for Position 3, which is now held by Councilwoman Julie Anderson-Sharp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.