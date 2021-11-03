Matt Brown edged ahead of Lisa Wallace in the race to represent Yakima City Council District 6 on Wednesday, with thousands of ballots left to count.
Brown was 18 votes ahead after Wednesday's count, with 1,562 votes to Wallace's 1,544. Brown had 50.18% to Wallace's 49.6%. Wallace was leading by 30 votes on Tuesday night.
"This is probably the closest City Council race I have ever seen in Yakima," Brown said in an email Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor the results and make sure every vote is counted."
Wallace, too, was holding out for final results.
"It's not the direction we were hoping for, but there are still lots of ballots to be counted," she said Wednesday.
The elections office counted just over 3,000 ballots Wednesday.
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said about 14,000 ballots remain to be counted. Ballots have been collected from all the red ballot return boxes, and the elections office received a large batch of ballots from the post office Wednesday, he said.
The office can count between 3,000 and 5,000 ballots a day, Ross said.
"We don't hurry," he said.
The county canvassing board will meet Nov. 22 to review challenged ballots, and results will be certified Nov. 23.
Brown, 33, is an operations pastor and small business owner. Wallace, 46, is a small business owner who previously worked in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office and in juvenile corrections.
They are vying to replace Brad Hill, who didn't run for re-election.
Council candidates Danny Herrera and Janice Deccio held their leads Wednesday over opponents Edgar Hernandez Jr. and Mark Shervey, respectively.
Voters also supported a City Council attendance requirement, income tax ban and routine charter revision in Yakima. Wednesday’s results showed all three city charter propositions sticking.
Yakima County
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde maintained his lead in the District 3 race Wednesday, though challenger Autumn Torres gained some ground. Linde had 51.51% with 12,653 votes to Torres' 11,430.
Both candidates have said they’d run again in 2022, when all three commission seats go up for election as required by a recent settlement over alleged Voting Rights Act violations.
Wednesday's results also showed voters supporting a permanent law and justice sales tax.
Selah
No new votes were counted in the Selah City Council Position 1 race, where former Councilmember Diane Underwood holds a narrow lead over incumbent Kevin Wickenhagen. Underwood has 51.26% of the vote, 427 to 402.
Wickenhagen, who was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in 2019, was challenged by Underwood, who was first elected to the council in 2015 and chose not to run in 2019.
In other Selah races, Jared Iverson and Elizabeth Marquis are ahead of opponents Joshua Pruneda and Penny Lou Parish, according to Wednesday’s updated results.
School board races
Rosa Ortiz pulled ahead in the race for the District 3 position on the Toppenish school board. The preliminary results showed her with a slight lead Tuesday night.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Ortiz had 316 votes, or 51.55% of the total. Her opponent, John Ramos, had 287 votes, or 46.82%.
This would be Ortiz’s first term on the board. She works as a program coordinator for the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
“I hope to do well for the Toppenish School District and for the kids,” Ortiz said Tuesday night, reflecting on a potential win.
Most contested school board races had candidates with strong leads Tuesday night that held into Wednesday.
Other races
• Wapato: incumbent Caroline Solis and challenger Robert Reyna are tied for Position 7 on the Wapato City Council. They each had 64 votes Wednesday.
• Tieton: Only a handful of votes separate the candidates in two contested City Council races in Tieton. Challenger Nancy Newberry has a slight lead over incumbent Sharon Sedgewick with 53.41% of the vote, 47 to 41, as of Wednesday.
In another Tieton race, incumbent Ed Marquand had 51.72% and 45 votes Wednesday over challenger Nancy Lee Wilson, who received 42 votes. Matt Riddle and Lupita Carillo were unopposed.
Vanessa Ontiveros contributed reporting.
