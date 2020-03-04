It’s a tough call as to who will win next week’s Democratic Party primary in Yakima County with several contenders dropping out and a change from a caucus to a primary this year, local party officials say.
“It’s hard to say. We’ve had a few campaigns with activity here in Yakima,” said Naomi Whitmore, chairwoman of the Yakima County Democratic Party.
Mike Bloomberg is the only candidate to set up an office here, but Elizabeth Warren hired an area coordinator.
“You know, that’s great,” Whitmore said. “We encourage everyone to get involved in a campaign.”
Meanwhile, Republicans are kicking their feet up and taking it easy for now as President Donald Trump strolls through the primary unopposed, said Yakima County Republican Party Chair Debra Manjarrez.
“We know our candidate is going to be President Trump,” she said. “My theory is that people are not going to vote in the primary because we know who our candidate is.”
A changing race for Democrats
Complicating matters for Democrats, who went the caucus route last presidential election cycle, is making their selection on paper ballots through the mail. Further complicating matters is the number of Democratic candidates who have withdrawn.
Of the 13 names on the ballot, only five were still in the race as of Tuesday: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, Bloomberg and Warren.
Whitmore and other election officials hoped voters held on to their ballots until after Super Tuesday before making their selection. Voters have until March 10 to return their ballots.
“Hopefully today we’ll get some clarity,” she said Tuesday morning.
As of Tuesday morning, the county had received 25,997 — nearly 22% — of the 119,081 ballots mailed out countywide.
Voters must select their party by checking a box or their ballot will not be counted.
“A lot of people have voted already,” Whitmore said. “There have been a lot of ballots we’ve been hearing about that have not checked the ballot box and will not be counted,” she said.
Voters who failed to make a party selection will be sent a letter and have the opportunity to make the fix, county election officials said.
Voters can monitor whether their ballot has been accepted or needs to be corrected online.
Ballots have instructions on how to make corrections, such as accidentally voting for the wrong candidate or one who has withdrawn. Once you turn in your ballot, you cannot change your vote. If you have filled out your ballot but haven’t turned it in yet, you can print a replacement ballot on VoteWA.gov or contact the county Auditor’s Office for a replacement ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Democrats also have the ability to vote for “uncommitted delegates” instead of one of the candidates listed. That allows uncommitted delegates who represent Washington to decide during the national convention.
Primary versus caucus
Gauging support of any specific candidate is difficult considering the switch to a primary, Whitmore said.
During a caucus, there’s discussion that sometimes leads to people rethinking their choice before making a selection, she said.
“So there’s haggling and realigning that can go on at the community level,” Whitmore said. “Where as just voting from the comfort of your home, it’s maybe a little bit of a different decision process.
“We saw the difference in 2016 with Sanders winning the caucus. You saw different numbers; you saw more people voting for Hillary Clinton in the primary.”
In the 2016 primary, Clinton gathered 54.47% of votes in Yakima County compared to Sanders’ 45.17%. Sanders visited Yakima before the caucus in March 2016, the first presidential candidate to make a stop here since 1999.
Trump handily won Yakima County in the 2016 primary with more than 80% of votes.
Central Washington University political science professor Todd Schaefer says Super Tuesday — when 14 state primaries and the American Samoa caucuses took place — could determine which Democratic candidates stay in the race.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s office is spending considerable energy in Yakima County, engaging volunteers to make phone calls and door-knock neighborhoods.
“When we planned out our Washington state strategy, it was important for us to build a robust operation in the Yakima-Tri Cities area to engage Democrats typically unreached by presidential primary campaigns and the Latino community,” Bloomberg campaign staffer Katie Rodihan said.
Bloomberg’s office has bilingual staff and even recruited Oscar Cerda, former board chairman of Radio KDNA in Granger.