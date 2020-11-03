Voters line up at Yakima County Auditor's Office

Voters line up Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Yakima County Auditor's Office in Yakima, Washington.

 Janelle Retka / Yakima Herald-Republic
Upwards of 50 people are queued up at the Yakima County Auditor’s office to register to vote or get a replacement ballot. Things are running smoothly, voters and election officials say, with wait times of about 35 to 40 minutes. 
 
Washington is one of 19 states where voters can register and cast a ballot on Election Day. Residents can apply to vote until 8 p.m. by providing proof of identity and residence at a voting center or county elections department. 