Yakima County residents line up to register to vote, replace ballots
Upwards of 50 people are queued up at the Yakima County Auditor’s office to register to vote or get a replacement ballot. Things are running smoothly, voters and election officials say, with wait times of about 35 to 40 minutes.
Washington is one of 19 states where voters can register and cast a ballot on Election Day. Residents can apply to vote until 8 p.m. by providing proof of identity and residence at a voting center or county elections department.
Margaux Maxwell
