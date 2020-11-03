Around 100 million Americans voted early this year in a record-breaking turnout. Still, many voters are headed for the polls today to drop off their ballot or vote in person. Here's a graphic of what time polls close around the country, Eastern Time, from the Associated Press.
What time do polls close around the country today?
