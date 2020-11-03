A satellite Yakima County election office opened Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Neighborhood Health Services in Sunnyside to provide voter registration services in the Lower Valley. Here are scenes from the office on Election Day. Photos by Evan Abell of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
