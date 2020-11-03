Scenes of Election Day around Yakima County on Nov. 3, 2020. Photos by Evan Abell of the Yakima Herald-Republic.
centerpiece
Scenes from Election Day around Yakima County
Evan Abell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
NATIONAL POLITICAL HEADLINES
- Carlos Gimenez wins House seat over Rep. Mucarsel-Powell
- GOP’s Tuberville defeats US Sen. Jones, flips Alabama seat
- Republican Carlos Gimenez wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 26th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
- Republican Tommy Tuberville wins election to U.S. Senate from Alabama, beating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones
- Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator
- Republican John Cornyn wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas
- Republican Spencer Cox wins election for governor in Utah
- Donald Trump wins Kansas
- Republican Lindsey Graham wins reelection to U.S. Senate from South Carolina
- EXPLAINER: Postal Service, judge at odds over ballot search