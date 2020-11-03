Washington's early voter turnout reached 72.7% — more than 3.5 million voters — as of Monday evening, continuing on what elections officials say is a record-setting pace.
NATIONAL POLITICAL HEADLINES
- EXPLAINER: States to watch closely on election night
- The Latest: Clyburn predicts a 'good night for Democrats'
- AP PHOTOS: A look back at the AP's role in counting votes
- EXPLAINER: On Election Day, patience a necessary virtue
- Appeals court declines to ban Houston drive-thru voting
- 'Vote and get home': Anxious voters say on Election Day
- Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years
- EXPLAINER: Long lines to vote on Election Day aren't unusual
- The Latest: Biden begins Election Day visiting son's grave
- Election 2020 Today: America votes, legal challenges loom