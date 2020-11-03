Updated 9:01 p.m.: District 15 voters reelected Bruce Chandler and Jeremie Dufault to the Washington House of Representatives Tuesday.
Updated 8:49 p.m.: Incumbent Chris Corry, R-Yakima, appears to have retained his 14th District state House seat, leading Democratic challenger Tracy Rushing of White Salmon, 57% to 43% with only Klickitat County yet to report its count.
Updated 8:48 p.m.: In unofficial election results, at least two Yakima County Superior Court judges were holding on to their seats.
Unofficial results Tuesday night show Judge Elisabeth Tutsch was ahead of Bronson Faul with 66.6% of the counted votes, or 25,938 to 12,925.
Attorney Jeff Swan was ahead of Judge Douglas Federspiel with 52.7% of the votes, or 20,455 to 18,236, while Judge Blaine Gibson was ahead of Scott Bruns with 53.55 % or 20,196 to 17,387.
Updated 8:40 p.m.: Yakima County voters favored the Republican candidates in both the presidential and gubernatorial election, preliminary results on election night showed. President Donald Trump and Republican candidate for governor, Loren Culp, won the majority of votes in their respective elections among Yakima County voters.
Updated 8:31 p.m.: With her home county, Klickitat, not yet reporting, incumbent Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, appears to have retained her 14th District state House seat against Democratic challenger Devin Kuh of White Salmon.
Updated 8:24 p.m.: Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, is leading Democrat Challenger Doug McKinley with 65.08% of the votes to 34.78%. Newhouse is seeking fourth term representing Central Washington in Congress.
Updated 8:23 p.m.: Yakima County voters preferred their incumbent candidates for the Legislative District 15 Positions 1 and 2, according to unofficial voting results Tuesday night.
Incumbent Bruce Chandler, R, was ahead of Jack McEntire, D, with about 57% of the votes, or 11,402 votes to 8,758 for the Legislative District 15 Position 1 race.
Incumbent Jeremie Dufault, R, was ahead of A.J. Cooper, D, with about 58% of the votes, or 11,684 votes to 8,479 votes, for the Legislative District 15 Position 2 race
Updated 8:22 p.m.: Republican challenger Amanda McKinney is leading the race for Yakima County Commissioner against Republican incumbent Vicki Baker 54.38% to 43.74%.
Updated 8:19 p.m.: Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee is headed for victory against Republican challenger Loren Culp in Washington state, 59.9% to 39.71%. Inslee has served as governor since 2013.
Updated 8 p.m.: Voting has ended in Washington state. The first round of results should be available soon.
Updated 7 p.m.: Downstairs at the Yakima County courthouse, about five election officials were busy processing ballots Tuesday afternoon.
That will continue through 8 p.m. when the preliminary results of the election are released, Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said. About half a dozen community members were there throughout the day to watch and monitor the process through a window, he said.
Stephan Edwards, 73, was one of them. This was the first election Edwards had volunteered to monitor for the Yakima County Republicans, he said. He offered his time because he was previously unfamiliar with how the election office process works — from verifying ballot envelope signatures to anonymizing ballots, running them through a computer and inputting any write-ins.
After a few hours of watching, Edwards said he supported the way that the elections office handled ballot counting, and was impressed by the workers who dedicated their time to the democratic process.
“It’s a tough job,” he said. “I couldn’t sit there at the computer and click that mouse all day. I commend these people for doing that.”
-- Janelle Rekta
Updated 4:15 p.m.: Upwards of 50 people are queued up at the Yakima County Auditor’s office to register to vote or get a replacement ballot. Things are running smoothly, voters and election officials say, with wait times of about 35 to 40 minutes.
Washington is one of 19 states where voters can register and cast a ballot on Election Day. Residents can apply to vote until 8 p.m. by providing proof of identity and residence at a voting center or county elections department.
-- Janelle Rekta