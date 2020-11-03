Updated 7 p.m.: Downstairs at the Yakima County courthouse, about five election officials were busy processing ballots Tuesday afternoon.
That will continue through 8 p.m. when the preliminary results of the election are released, Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said. About half a dozen community members were there throughout the day to watch and monitor the process through a window, he said.
Stephan Edwards, 73, was one of them. This was the first election Edwards had volunteered to monitor for the Yakima County Republicans, he said. He offered his time because he was previously unfamiliar with how the election office process works — from verifying ballot envelope signatures to anonymizing ballots, running them through a computer and inputting any write-ins.
After a few hours of watching, Edwards said he supported the way that the elections office handled ballot counting, and was impressed by the workers who dedicated their time to the democratic process.
“It’s a tough job,” he said. “I couldn’t sit there at the computer and click that mouse all day. I commend these people for doing that.”
-- Janelle Rekta
Updated 4:15 p.m.: Upwards of 50 people are queued up at the Yakima County Auditor’s office to register to vote or get a replacement ballot. Things are running smoothly, voters and election officials say, with wait times of about 35 to 40 minutes.
Washington is one of 19 states where voters can register and cast a ballot on Election Day. Residents can apply to vote until 8 p.m. by providing proof of identity and residence at a voting center or county elections department.
-- Janelle Rekta