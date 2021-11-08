LaDon Linde’s lead narrowed to 101 votes over challenger Autumn Torres on Monday, and the tight Yakima County commissioner race likely will qualify for a recount once election results are certified, according to County Auditor Charles Ross.
Linde has won 18,902 votes to Torres’ 18,801, bringing the race within 0.27%. An automatic recount is triggered with a 0.5% difference, Ross said.
Neither candidate could be reached for comment Monday.
Results from a recount may not be available until late December, Ross said. The recount is performed by trained election staff members.
"We're not going to rush. It's going to be a very thorough process," Ross said.
The most recent count includes 40,666 ballots. The elections office still has about 50 damaged ballots to count, Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said. The results will be updated again Tuesday afternoon.
Brown wins Council seat
Matt Brown won by 64 votes in Yakima’s District 6 City Council race, winning 2,355 votes and 50.57% of the vote as of Monday. His opponent, Lisa Wallace, had 2,291 votes and 49.19%.
“I want to say thank you to District 6 for believing in me,” Brown said in an email Monday. “I'm ready to get to work and tackle Yakima's most pressing issues, and to ensure that Yakima has a bright future ahead.”
Brown won by more than 1%, meaning the council race does not meet the automatic recount threshold.
Wallace said she isn't planning to request a recount.
"I want to wish Matt Brown good luck, and I am grateful to all the people who supported my campaign," Wallace said.
Canvassing board
The Yakima County canvassing board, made up of auditor Ross, Prosecutor Joseph Brusic and Commissioner Ron Anderson, will meet to review challenged ballots on Nov. 22.
Challenged ballots include those with a missing signature or a signature that doesn’t match the one on file. There are about 140 ballots that are unsigned or mismatched, Ross said.
All voters who returned an unsigned or mismatched ballot have been notified by mail and can contact the county to remedy the issue, Ross said. Voters will be contacted by phone ahead of the canvassing board meeting.
After reviewing challenged ballots, the canvassing board will meet Nov. 23 to certify the election results. The results are not final until they are certified.
After Tuesday, the results won’t be updated again until the canvassing board certifies the election, Ross said.
What about recounts?
Recounts are an option, but only after the election results are certified, Ross said.
The Yakima County elections office uses the same recount threshold as Washington state. An automatic recount is triggered if the candidates in a race are separated by less than 0.5% and fewer than 2,000 individual votes, Ross said.
According to state rules, recounts for races within 0.5% are carried out by machine, and a race must be within 0.25% to be counted by hand. The Yakima County office only does manual recounts, Ross said.
“We don’t do machine recounts because I just don’t think it provides as thorough of a review if you’re looking for mistakes,” he said.
Some Yakima County races, including the county commissioner race and a Toppenish school board race, may qualify for an automatic recount depending on certified results.
Any group of five or more voters can request a recount for a race that doesn’t meet the 0.5% threshold. A candidate or political party officer can also request a recount, according to state law.
For manual recounts that don’t meet the automatic threshold, the person making the request has to pay 25 cents per ballot, Ross said.
There is no provision for mandatory recounts for local ballot measures or state advisory votes, he said.
