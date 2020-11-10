LaDon Linde has been selected to fill the vacancy on the Yakima County Commission left by Norm Childress’ death.
Linde is a former Lower Valley dairyman who now is the medical staff director at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
He will serve District 3, which covers the eastern portion of the county.
Commissioners Ron Anderson and Vicki Baker made the selection during Tuesday's regular business meeting.
Linde was chosen over Autumn Torres, human resources director for a Harrah fertilizer company, and Jim Restucci, a Sunnyside City Councilman who serves on the state Transportation Commission and as chairman of the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments.
Anderson and Baker said it was a tough decision, given the qualifications of each candidate and the numerous letters of support each received.
"I do appreciate everyone stepping up," Anderson said. "It's not easy to do and not everyone wants to do it."
Childress died of pancreatic cancer Sept. 15.
This story will be updated.