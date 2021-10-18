A mayoral race and three City Council seats — one of which is contested — are on the ballot in Moxee for the Nov. 2 general election.
Candidates LeRoy Lenseigne, a longtime City Council member appointed mayor in April, and Mike Kisner seek election to that office. Moxee has a strong-mayor form of government and five at-large City Council members. Positions are four-year terms.
Greg Spurgin, who was appointed to fill Position 2 on the City Council after it became vacant due to Lenseigne's appointment as mayor, and Caleb Sluder are facing off in the race for Position 2.
Two positions are unopposed: Rob Layman for Position 1 and Jan Hutchinson for Position 3. Council positions pay $250 a month and the mayor receives $600 a month. None of the candidates reported fundraising.
Moxee exists because of agriculture, primarily hops but also apples and other crops. The 2021 hops harvest recently wrapped up, and the annual effort draws many to the region to harvest hops, buy hops or celebrate the harvest.
The city of about 4,000 has been growing as some seek a more rural lifestyle or flee rising real estate prices and traffic congestion on Washington's west side. Responsible growth is a big concern echoed by the candidates in the contested races, along with public safety and adequate public services, as growth is expected to continue.
Mayoral race
Lenseigne's family has lived in Moxee for more than 100 years and he said he's proud to serve as mayor. His grandchildren will be the sixth generation to farm in the area, and he wants to ensure his family and other residents stay safe.
He said one of the challenges affecting the city is the passage during this year’s legislative session of several bills dealing with police tactics and operations in the wake of protests around the country over police brutality following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
One of the bills, House Bill 1310, requires officers to try to de-escalate a situation before using force, and then to only use as much force as is needed to resolve the situation. And House Bill 1054 bars police from using neck restraints, no-knock search warrants, military-grade weapons and armored vehicles, as well as limits when and why police can engage in a high-speed pursuit with a suspect.
"Some of these measures disarmed the police and took away important tools used by law enforcement to de-escalate situations. Citizens have expressed the negative effects this will have on the safety of our community," Lenseigne said.
"Moxee has historically been a low-crime city and as mayor I will work hard to keep it that way with the help of legislators and law enforcement police organizations to fix these confusing police reform bills," he added.
For Kisner, who is retired from serving as Moxee's police chief, public safety has been and remains a concern. But growth can strain all municipal services if left unchecked.
"The biggest challenge Moxee faces is being able to maintain the level of service our community deserves and expects, along with that small-town feel with a growing population," Kisner said.
Council Position 2
Both men seeking election to Position 2 echoed those concerns, with responsible growth a particular concern, Spurgin said. It's important to make sure city leaders keep infrastructure up to date with appropriate services such as fire, police and utilities. He wants to be proactive in governance of Moxee in its current and future growth, he said.
"We need to, as a City Council, to be seeking to keep our city a safe place for kids and all citizens" and keep looking forward "to what growth of the city might look like so we can be proactive in addressing choke points in utilities and services," he said.
"I would do this by seeking out water rights for the city, approving votes for appropriate growth in police and city workers to keep up with the demand placed by the growth of population," Spurgin added. "I will also continue to find solutions to problems as they arise and look into the future at possible problems that might occur."
Sluder would like to slow down the growth of Moxee only because it is a small town and people like that small-town feeling.
"With how fast we are growing there always come problems and most don’t realize it until it’s too late," Sluder said. "We can address this by not being so focused on the amount of money a business can generate in taxes, and instead considering the message it sends to the community and the activities it promotes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.