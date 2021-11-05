LaDon Linde still leads the Yakima County Commissioner District 3 race, but the gap between him and challenger Autumn Torres narrowed Friday.
Linde has 16,843 votes to Torres’ 16,542, leaving about 300 votes between them. There are 682 write-in votes for that race, according to Friday’s tally.
Linde led Torres by more than 1,000 votes Tuesday, but the gap has narrowed as more votes have been tabulated. Neither candidate was immediately available for comment.
The Yakima County elections office counted 5,401 ballots before 3 p.m. on Friday, and there are still 4,000 ballots to be counted, according to the county results page. About 36,007 ballots have been tabulated.
Another ballot count is expected at 6 p.m. Friday.
Yakima City Council
Matt Brown still leads the Yakima City Council race for the District 6 seat by about 55 votes, according to Friday’s results.
Brown has 2,195 votes, while his opponent, Lisa Wallace, has 2,140.
The race flipped into Brown’s favor Wednesday, and his lead increased Thursday. He is an operations pastor and small business owner. Wallace, also a small business owner, was ahead Tuesday night.
