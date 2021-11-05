LaDon Linde still leads the Yakima County Commissioner District 3 race, but the gap between him and challenger Autumn Torres narrowed Friday.
Linde had 18,511 votes to Torres’ 18,383, leaving about 120 votes between them, according to the 6 p.m. totals. There are 733 write-in votes for that race, according to Friday’s tally.
Linde led Torres by more than 1,000 votes Tuesday, but his lead has narrowed as more votes have been tabulated. Neither candidate could be reached for comment.
The Yakima County elections office counted 9,144 ballots Friday, and there are still about 500 ballots to be counted, according to the county results page. About 39,750 ballots have been tabulated.
The next count is expected Monday afternoon.
Yakima council
Matt Brown continues to lead the Yakima City Council race for the District 6 seat by about 59 votes, according to Friday’s results.
Brown had 2,268 votes, while his opponent, Lisa Wallace, had 2,209.
"This has been a crazy ride this week, and I'm sure my opponent is feeling the same," Brown said in an email Friday. "District 6, we will know hopefully soon."
Wallace, also a small business owner, was ahead Tuesday night. The race flipped into Brown’s favor Wednesday, and his lead increased Thursday. He is an operations pastor and small business owner.
Other races
Granger: Ryan Stonemetz held his lead in the Granger City Council race Friday. Stonemetz had 94 votes, and opponent Silvia Zarate had 88 votes.
The race flipped to Stonemetz’s favor Thursday. The two are vying for Position 3, which is now held by Councilwoman Julie Anderson-Sharp.
Selah: Incumbent Kevin Wickenhagen took the lead over former council member Diane Underwood in the close Selah City Council Position 1 race Friday. Wickenhagen led by 8 votes, with a total of 691 votes. Underwood had 683 votes.
Wickenhagen, who was appointed to fill a vacant council seat in 2019, was challenged by Underwood, who was first elected to the council in 2015 and chose not to run in 2019.
Tieton: Candidates in two contested Tieton City Council races are separated by only a handful of votes Friday. Challenger Nancy Newberry maintained a slight lead over Position 4 incumbent Sharon Sedgewick, 67 to 62 votes.
In another Tieton race, incumbent Ed Marquand kept his lead. He had 69 votes Friday over challenger Nancy Lee Wilson, who received 61 votes.
Toppenish: Rosa Ortiz is still ahead in the race for the District 3 position on the Toppenish school board, but her lead narrowed Friday. Ortiz had 519 votes. Her opponent, John Ramos, had 515 votes.
Wapato: Incumbent Caroline Solis grew her lead in the Position 7 Wapato City Council race Friday. She had 109 votes, and challenger Robert Reyna had 90 votes.
Reyna led the race Tuesday, and the race was a tie on Wednesday. Solis took the lead by two votes Thursday.
