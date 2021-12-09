Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde won his District 3 seat for another year, according to unofficial recount results.
The recount of 40,843 ballots resulted in a net change of one vote.
Linde ended with 18,964 votes. His challenger, Autumn Torres, ended with 18,898 votes, one vote fewer than in the previously certified election results.
Linde said he is grateful for the results.
"It's been a long wait, so it's good to be here," he said Thursday.
He also said the process proved the accuracy of the county's voting system.
"It shows the integrity of the Yakima County voting system that you could take 40,000 votes and see such a little change after doing a hand recount," Linde said. "I think Yakima County voters can feel really good about that."
Linde said he will work to combat gang violence, reduce the prevalence of homelessness, integrate first responder radio systems and set the budget in the coming year.
The Yakima County elections office began the recount for the commissioner race Tuesday morning and wrapped it up Thursday.
Separated by less than a 0.5% difference in votes, the race fell within the threshold for an automatic recount, and the ballots were sorted and counted by hand.
The Yakima County canvassing board, made up of Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joe Brusic and Commissioner Ron Anderson, will certify the results Monday at 4 p.m.
All three commission seats will be up for reelection in 2022 as part of a voting rights settlement.
