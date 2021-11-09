With one more batch of ballots tallied, incumbent Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde had a lead of 87 votes over challenger Autumn Torres on Tuesday.
Linde has 18,938 votes to Torres’ 18,821, a 0.23% difference. An automatic recount is triggered with a 0.5% difference or less. Both candidates are Republican.
Linde said it has been a hard-fought campaign, with close results in both the primary and general election.
“I do just want to simply express gratitude for the people who supported me and voted for me through this process,” Linde said.
The Yakima County Auditor’s Office Elections Division has counted 40,762 ballots, with a turnout of 32% in the Nov. 2 election.
The Yakima County canvassing board, made up of Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joseph Brusic and Commissioner Ron Anderson, will meet to review challenged ballots on Nov. 22.
As of Monday, there were about 140 ballots that were unsigned or mismatched. All voters who returned an unsigned or mismatched ballot have been notified by mail and can contact the Auditor’s Office to remedy the issue.
The election will be certified by the county on Nov. 23. A recount likely would take until late December, Ross said.
