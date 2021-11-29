King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is launching a campaign for Washington’s 8th Congressional District House seat, challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier in the 2022 midterms.
Dunn, a Republican whose mother previously represented the district for six terms, confirmed his candidacy Monday morning in a phone interview.
“I am deeply concerned about the direction of the United States. The president and the Congress back in Washington, D.C., including the incumbent, are making our country weaker not stronger,” Dunn said.
Schrier, 53, is a pediatrician in her second term in Congress. She serves on the House’s Energy and Commerce and Agriculture committees. A Schrier campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Dunn announcement sets up a potential top-tier race for the swing congressional seat held by Republicans until Schrier flipped it for Democrats in 2018, helping the party gain control of the House of Representatives.
Dunn’s campaign will be chaired by former Congressman Dave Reichert, whose retirement in 2018 opened the door for Schrier and Democrats to take the historically Republican-held seat amid a backlash against President Donald Trump.
In 2022, Democrats are already facing concerns over poor polling numbers for President Joe Biden, notwithstanding the recent passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure package that will boost spending on deteriorating roads, bridges and ports nationwide.
Dunn, 50, has been a member of the county council since 2005. He had previously considered a run for the 8th District, which was represented by his mother, Jennifer Dunn, for six terms from 1993 to 2005.
“We’re going to go take Mom’s seat back in congress,” Reagan Dunn said.
Schrier already faced other announced Republican challengers prior to Dunn’s announcement, including Jesse Jensen, a decorated Army Ranger combat veteran and tech-firm manager who ran for the seat in 2020, and Matt Larkin, a lawyer and executive at his family’s manufacturing firm.
Dunn’s decision to run comes despite uncertainty about the boundaries of the 8th District for the 2022 elections.
The state’s bipartisan redistricting commissioner recently released its proposed new maps for the state’s congressional and legislative districts, but its agreement came after a legal deadline of Nov. 15.
That leaves the final map-making authority in the hands of the state Supreme Court, which has until April 30 to issue its decision.
Still, Dunn said he’s confident the court will adopt the commission recommendation, citing the unanimous support expressed by the panel’s two Republican and two Democratic members, as well as its bipartisan chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.