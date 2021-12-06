John Ramos of Toppenish and Ryan Stonemetz of Granger won seats on the school board and council, according to unofficial election recount results available Monday morning.
Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher said the results remained unchanged after the ballots were recounted for each race. The two recounts were completed before 10 a.m.
Ramos won the Toppenish school board race by one vote, with 527 votes to opponent Rosa Ortiz's 526 votes. The 0.19% difference triggered an automatic recount.
Stonemetz won the Granger City Council Position 3 race by one vote, 95-94. His opponent, Silvia Zarate, requested and paid for the recount because it did not meet the automatic threshold of 0.5% difference.
Stonemetz, who watched the recount Monday morning, said he was excited to serve on the Granger council.
“The recount was pretty intense, and it was very thorough,” he said.
The Yakima County canvassing board will sign the results at 4 p.m. Monday.
The recount for the Yakima County commissioner race will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Incumbent LaDon Linde won by 65 votes over challenger Autumn Torres in the certified results. The race met the automatic recount threshold with a difference of 0.17%.
How do recounts work?
Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said the elections office only performs manual recounts, where the ballots are sorted and counted by hand.
The recount was performed by eight trained employees and Fisher Monday.
Ross said the process is secure and done under camera surveillance. The room is locked and containers are sealed when the process is paused during breaks or overnight, he said.
The manual recount is meant to catch human error in the ballot counting process or misread marks on the ballots, Ross said.
“We don’t see (changes) very often,” he said.
The employees divided themselves into counting teams of two and opened the ballot containers, comparing the seal numbers to the seal logs before removing ballots Monday.
The teams then separated the ballots into stacks depending on the type of vote: a vote for the first candidate, a vote for the second candidate, a write-in vote, a blank vote or undervote, and a ballot with more than one mark or an overvote.
The teams counted the stacks with the ballots separated into bundles of 25. Each stack was counted at least twice, once by each person in the two-person team. They then compared the results.
If the two people counted the same number of ballots in each stack, the recount results were reported to the supervisor.
If the counts didn’t match, the team made sure the ballots are sorted correctly and recounted the stack. The supervisor or another counting team can also check the stack for counting and sorting errors, according to the elections office recount procedure.
The ballots are resealed in the containers if they match the certified count.
If the recount result doesn't match the certified count, the ballots are reviewed and recounted. If the count still doesn’t match, the ballots are passed to a second counting team. If the second counting team also finds that the count doesn’t match, the ballots are reviewed by the canvassing board.
