Toppenish City Council incumbent Clara Jimenez is running unopposed for Position 3 now that her opponent — Harold Wayne Guckert — discontinued his candidacy, according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission.
Guckert is the second candidate seeking the Toppenish City Council to end his campaign this election cycle. SanJuanita Anaya ended her campaign seeking the Position 1 seat on the council, leaving incumbent Elpidia Saavedre unopposed.
Although Guckert discontinued his candidacy on July 8, his name will remain on the November ballot.
Guckert couldn’t be reached for comment.
Jimenez, 62, who also serves on the Toppenish school board, said her top priorities are seeing the police department fully staffed and helping the city improve its economy.
She said the police department saw several officers leave last year. She said it may have been a combination of poor morale within the department coupled with low pay.
There’s been a police officer shortage across the county and several departments in other cities are competitively seeking officers, Jimenez said.
“Other areas were hiring and some of our officers live in those areas and they want to be closer to home,” she said.
In response, the city increased pay and allowed officers in the area to take a patrol car home, Jimenez said. Many of those positions have now been filled with only two vacancies left on the 12-officer force.
Jimenez said she also wants to focus on helping the city bolster its economy. Local business owners need help to remain viable and more new businesses are needed, she said.
She said the council is working with the city’s department of commerce and the city manager to devise an economic plan.
The city planned to hold a meeting with the community about economic development but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the in-person gathering.
Jimenez said discussions are ongoing about how to hold such a meeting in which the community would participate. She’s also serves on the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, which provides cities and the county with planning and other services.
Jimenez said she’s engaging YVCOG in the city plan, seeking insight on how other similar cities may have addressed similar challenges.
Position 4
Incumbent Mark Oaks is facing David Barragan for Position 4 on the council.
Neither candidate could be reached for comment.
Oaks has served on the Council the past 11 years and is a captain in the Yakima County Fire District 5 maintenance department, according to his biography in the Yakima County Voters’ Guide.
He’s also a longtime volunteer firefighter with the city, a member of the Toppenish Lions Club and serves on the Toppenish Rodeo Board, he said in the voters’ guide.
Barragan was raised in Toppenish and is now a career and technical education and English language arts teacher at Toppenish High School.
He holds a bachelors in social science from Washington State University and a masters in education from Grand Canyon University, according to the voters’ guide.
Barragan is a former emergency room volunteer at Astria Toppenish Hospital and Community Chest Food Bank volunteer.
