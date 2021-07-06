It’s nearly primary election time, which means ballots are heading to voters in the coming weeks so they can narrow down candidates for school boards, City Councils and the Yakima County Commission.
Ballots will be mailed out July 16.
Significant races in the primary election include those for three Yakima City Council district seats: 2, 4 and 6.
In the run for District 2 — currently held by Jason White — Danny Herrera, Edgar Hernandez, Raul Martinez and Christina Martinez are all contenders. In District 4, Janice Deccio, Mark Shervey, Tony Sandoval and Eduardo Luis Gutierrez Jr. are in the running to replace Kay Funk. Garth McKinney, Sam Johnson, Lisa Wallace and Matt Brown are vying for Brad Hill’s District 6 seat.
In Yakima City Council races, council members are selected by district, meaning only registered voters in a district receive a ballot with that respective race listed and are able to cast a vote. That system, established by a 2015 court ruling, applies to both the primary election and the general election on Nov. 2. Voters can find their district by visiting www.yakimawa.gov/council/city-council-districts/.
In Selah, Jared Iverson, Mellisa Saxey and Joshua N. Pruneda will be vying for Position 2 on the City Council.
There are also two Selah school board races and a Yakima school board race on the primary ballot. Don Davis Jr. is in the running against KateAshley Clarke and Ryan Beckett to retain his seat on the Yakima school board. In the race for Selah’s at-large school board position, Timothy R. Ausink will run against Jamie Morford and Nicole Church. Kristi Wilbert, Scott Church and Joe Catron will be running for the board’s District 2 position.
Voters in the county’s third district will have the first say in the race for Yakima County commissioner for District 3, currently held by LaDon Linde. He’ll be vying to maintain that seat, which represents east and southeastern Yakima County, in an election against Autumn Torres. Linde was appointed to the commission in November to replace the late Norm Childress.
In the primary election, voters from within District 3 boundaries will make their selection before an at-large election, or countywide vote, in November.
Voters can find their county district here.
While ballots will be available July 16, new voters in Yakima County will have until the 26th to register by mail or online. In-person voter registration is open until 8 p.m. Election Day, Aug. 3 — the same time ballots are due in drop boxes or must be postmarked. Election results will be certified Aug. 17.