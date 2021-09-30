Voting in the Nov. 2 general election will begin soon for registered voters in Yakima County.
Counties in Washington use a vote-by-mail system. Ballots are mailed directly to voters to be filled, signed and returned.
In Yakima County, ballots will be mailed to voters on Oct. 15. The ballots can be returned to a blue U.S. postal service box, a red county drop-off box or to the county elections office before 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher and Auditor Charles Ross answer common questions about voting in Yakima County:
How can I register to vote?
People can register to vote in person at the elections office, by mail or online at voter.votewa.gov, Fisher said.
The last day to register by mail or online is Oct. 25. After that deadline, people can still register to vote in person at the elections office, Fisher said. The elections office is in the Yakima County building at 128 N. Second St., room 117. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Washington allows same-day voter registration. People who want to register on Election Day will need to be in the county elections office before 8 p.m., Fisher said. The office will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Registration is also available on Election Day at the Sunnyside election center (see information below).
When will I get my ballot?
Ballots will automatically be mailed to registered voters in Yakima County beginning Oct. 15, Fisher said. Military and overseas ballots were mailed on Sept. 17.
Voters need to sign the outside of the return envelope for their vote to count, Fisher said.
“It's their signature that validates their ballot,” she said. “That signature is compared against their voter registration signature before their ballot is ever counted.”
Voters can check their ballot status online at voter.votewa.gov, Ross said. New ballots can be requested, but they will cancel any previously issued ballot.
The elections office has an accessible voting unit available for voters with accessibility needs, Ross said.
How can I return my ballot?
Voters can return their ballot by mail, drop it in a red Yakima County drop box or return it in person, Fisher said. No postage is required for any ballots.
If a person is mailing a ballot, it needs to be postmarked by Election Day. People mailing their ballot on Nov. 2 should check the pickup time on the blue U.S. Postal Service collection box, Fisher said.
Where are the drop boxes located?
Each community in Yakima County has a drop box that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning Oct. 15. The county drop boxes will close promptly at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Fisher said.
The official ballot drop boxes maintained by the Yakima County Auditor’s Office are at the following locations:
- Grandview: 207 W. Second St.
- Granger: 102 Main St.
- Harrah: 11 E. Pioneer St.
- Mabton: 305 N. Main St.
- Moxee: 255 W. Seattle Ave.
- Naches: 29 E. Second St.
- Parker: 360 Columbia Road
- Selah: 115 W. Naches Ave.
- Sunnyside: Corner of South Eighth Street and East Edison Avenue
- Tieton: 418 Maple St.
- Toppenish: 401 Fort Road and 21 W. First Ave.
- Union Gap: 102 W. Ahtanum Road
- Wapato: 119 E. Third St.
- White Swan: 240 Curtis St.
- Yakima: Outside the courthouse on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Zillah: 503 First Ave.
There are two other drop boxes located at the Yakima County Courthouse that are open during business hours. The drop box at the security station is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drop box in the auditor’s office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
What is the Sunnyside election center?
The Sunnyside election center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day to assist voters who live in the Lower Valley, Fisher said.
The office offers same-day voter registration services and has a ballot drop box. The staff are bilingual, Ross said.
The center is at Sunnyside Neighborhood Health, 617 Scoon Road.
How does Yakima County count the votes?
Ballots are stored and counted at the Yakima County Courthouse. The ballots are handled and counted by trained county employees, not volunteers, Ross said.
The Yakima County ballot counting process is open for public observation. The public can’t interact with the counting process, but there is an observation area that looks into the rooms where the ballots are opened and scanned.
Ballot envelopes are inventoried and sorted in the upstairs elections office, Ross said, where the envelopes are weighed and the signatures are verified.
The ballots are then securely moved to a ballot processing room in the basement of the courthouse. There, the envelopes are opened and the ballots are separated from the envelope and security sleeve, Ross said.
When the ballots are separated from the envelope, they are anonymized. The separated ballots are no longer connected to a signature but to a voting ID, he said.
The votes recorded on the ballots are counted by an electronic scanner. Every ballot is looked at by a person, usually election manager Fisher, Ross said. When a ballot is found to have unclear or stray markings, three people must agree on how to count the vote, he said.
The vote counts are not accessible to anyone until 8 p.m. on Election Day, he said.
The envelopes and ballots are stored at the courthouse in case any need to be reviewed or recounted. The Yakima County Canvassing Board will meet on Nov. 23 to certify the election results.
