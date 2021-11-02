Danny Herrera leads Tuesday’s general election results, putting him in line to join the Yakima City Council representing District 2.
Herrera had won 62.18% of the vote as of Tuesday night. His opponent, Edgar Hernandez Jr., collected 37.82% of the vote.
Herrera said he was optimistic about the preliminary results.
"I didn't have to do much advertising myself because people from the community already knew me and they felt that they could trust me," he said. "When the rest of the results come in, hopefully I can say I am a councilmember-elect."
In the primary election, Herrera won 37% of the vote to Hernandez’s 25%.
If the results stick, Herrera will represent a southeast district that has had little representation since June 2020, when the current council member, Jason White, stopped attending meetings.
Herrera, 30, is an adviser for students at A.C. Davis High School and is on the board of directors for the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
Yakima is facing high COVID-19 transmission rates and ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic.
Herrera said he would enforce the state masking mandate and back direct resources to testing sites and hospitals. He said he would also support businesses, employees and translation of resources into Spanish.
Yakima is also experiencing high rates of violent crime, gang activity and domestic violence.
One of Herrera’s priorities is providing recreational activities to young people in the community to help divert young people from joining gangs, he said.
District 2 is one of two Latino-majority districts established in 2015 to remedy the suppression of Latino voters in Yakima. Council members receive a monthly stipend of $1,075 from the city and serve a four-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.