About half of registered voters have turned in ballots so far in Yakima County, local elections officials said Wednesday.
Countywide, 62,434 ballots were returned as of Wednesday, or 49%. In 2016, for comparison, the county hit a 49% return rate the day before Election Day, and total returns amounted to 71.01%.
This year, the local elections office anticipates moderate returns of ballots in the coming days, followed by "a massive increase just before and on Election Day," according to County Auditor Charles Ross. The office expects a record return rate of 80%.
The deadline to turn in ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday in the red county dropboxes. If mailed, they must be postmarked by Election Day.
Voters can register to vote through 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office in the courthouse downtown or at a at Sunnyside Neighborhood Health Services at 617 Scoon Road in Sunnyside.
Nationwide, more people have already cast ballots in the lead-up to the election than all of those who voted early or absentee in the 2016 election, according to the Associated Press.
Ballots under review
A total of 499 ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election were in limbo at the Yakima County Auditor’s Office as of Wednesday, with many lacking ballot envelope signatures to verify the vote.
Before a ballot is processed and votes are counted, election officials vet the signature on each ballot envelope to ensure it matches the signature on file in the individual’s voter registration record. Election officials statewide are trained by the Washington State Patrol in signature verification.
If the signature is deemed to match the one on record, the ballot is registered as “accepted” and the secrecy ballot is separated from the outer envelope to ensure voter confidentiality before the vote is counted.
As of Wednesday, 215 ballots countywide were under review, meaning staff were still assessing whether the signature on the ballot matches the one on file with voter registration.
Another 81 were determined not to match the signature on file, and 140 ballots were unsigned, according to the election office. In the case of a non-matching or missing signature, voters are immediately mailed a form to sign and return to the election office. The form must be returned before election results are certified on Nov. 24. If it is not returned prior, election officials will call voters who provided a phone number to remind them to do so.
Separately, 63 ballots are on hold. This happens when a voter has been issued a second ballot due to a ballot replacement request or a change in voter registration, but the original ballot was returned instead of the replacement. If the second – or current – ballot is not returned, the ballot on hold will be counted, officials said.
Voters can check if their ballot has been accepted at www.votewa.gov.
For information about local candidates and races, go to yakimaherald.com and click on "voters' guide."