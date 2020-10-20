Once Yakima County voters return their ballots, there’s a detailed process to vet each ballot and ensure they’re properly counted.
Yolanda Arellano, the bilingual program analyst for Yakima County Elections, answered questions about the voting process from start to finish.
She has shared insights on how to register to vote and how to submit a ballot. Here, she dives into what comes next: the counting process and tally.
This is the third in a series with Arellano to be published throughout the month of October.
How is each vote counted?
The process is open to public observation.
The very first thing that happens is two election staff pick up ballots from the post office and drop boxes. They bring them back to our office, and then the first step is to inventory those ballots — essentially give someone credit for returning a ballot. After they’re inventoried, they’re signature-checked. Our election staff is trained by the Washington State Patrol; all elections officials statewide are trained by the State Patrol. What they’re doing is, again, ensuring the signature on the envelope matches the signature on your voter registration. If they agree with that, then your ballot is accepted. It is then sorted into what we call precinct groups. That’s to prepare it for the elections processing center.
We have about 15 extra-help employees who help us separate the secrecy ballot from the outer envelope to ensure confidentiality. Once we have accepted your signature, the next step is to count that vote. In order to ensure voter confidentiality, we have to separate your ballot from the envelope that has your signature and name. Once that happens, the election staff reviews the ballot to ensure everything is OK. If they agree that it is, it comes to a room here where they’re scanned and eventually tallied on election night.
We don’t know any results. We don’t have any secret information. We learn results with the rest of the general public. Essentially all that happens prior to 8 o’clock on election (night) is preparation for hitting that button that will then give us (unofficial) results. So the ballots are scanned and they’re essentially held until 8 o’clock on election night, when we can then click that button that will tell us what the (unofficial) results are.
How do I find out if there’s something wrong with my ballot?
The only issue that a voter can have with a ballot would be signature-related. So if you have dropped your ballot off at either the mailbox or one of our ballot drop boxes, and you realize you forgot to sign it, you’re going to hear from our office. State law requires us to contact you to let you know you forgot to sign that ballot. The only other reason would be if we reviewed the signature on your ballot envelope and it does not match with what we have on file. State law also requires us to contact you and let you know about a mismatch. You are given until the day before certification to remedy that problem, but we do want to make sure that your vote still counts, so we give you time to fix your signature issue.
This is all open to observation. People can come and see. The scanning machines are picking up anything that needs to be viewed with a human eye, so again the only time you would be notified of any concerns with the ballot would be signature-related.
The signature on record that your office is using as a comparison is from when someone registers to vote, correct?
Correct. But it’s also any time you’ve updated your driver’s license, etc. A voter can have many signatures on file. We’re using all those signatures to see how your signature has changed over the years, to help us in determining whether or not we agree (that it matches) with the signature that is on the envelope.
When ballots arrive early, what happens to them?
The exact same process. … We encourage voters to vote early, and we have a campaign going on now not only to encourage people to vote safe, vote at home but (also to) vote early. When you receive your ballot, you don’t have to wait until Election Day to drop it off. You can vote it that very same day, that very same weekend.
When you do that, you allow us ample time to go over the process: Inventory the ballot, signature-check the ballot, contact you if you forgot to sign or if the signature doesn’t match, and then eventually prepare them for scanning and the eventual election results. We would like to get as many ballots as we can as part of the (unofficial) election results on election night. That’s why we encourage people to vote early. But the entire process is happening up until election night, and it continues to happen until certification on Nov. 24.
What kind of turnout do we expect from this election?
The Yakima County Auditor is predicting 80% turnout, so that would be record turnout as far as the number of ballots that we will be counting and processing. … Hopefully it’s higher, but that’s what we’re preparing for: 80%, which would be double what the August primary turnout was.
We went back to the last seven presidential elections to come up with that figure. Just with everything going on, with all that is the presidential election, (the auditor) looked at similar elections with this much media. … So we did that and, based on history and an average, we added a few more percentage points for what we were expecting for this election. … We also used the primary election. For the primary we only predicted 35%. We ended up with 44% turnout, so higher than what we were expecting. So we’re trying to be ready for the general election, which is why we’re going for 80% versus maybe a mid-70% or lower 70%.
How long will it take to get results?
The official results will be when the results are certified at noon on Nov. 24. But there will be results available on election night. That’s why we encourage people to vote early. Because the more votes we can get in on election night, the better idea you will have on what to expect. But nothing is official in Washington state until we certify.
Can I volunteer to be an election worker and how do I do that?
The election’s extra help staff are county employees, so you would need to apply for the position. At this time, we are no longer accepting applications. We are full. Especially because of COVID, we have space limitations. So although we’re no longer accepting applications, we can always take someone’s name and number down and if something opens up, we can contact them.
What other questions are you getting from voters?
The most common question we’re getting right now is (about) the mail. Will I get my ballot on time, and once I do receive it, will you receive it on time in order for it to count? Again, we are confident that USPS will get that ballot to (voters) on time. We were told and assured that the Yakima office had no changes. So I would say if someone voted by mail in the primary, that is what they can expect from the general election, since there have been no changes in our office or USPS.
The other common question we’re getting is (about) voters who are traveling. A reminder would be that VoteWA.gov allows you to download a ballot while you’re on the road. So that would also be an option. I would really encourage voters to visit that website even if you know you’re registered and you have no changes, because there’s an online voter guide, there’s an online ballot, and there’s a lot of information for voters in preparation for their mail-in ballot.