Every four years, presidential and gubernatorial races grab voters’ attention.
But farther down the ballot are the votes for Superior Court judges. In most years, the eight judges who sit on the Yakima County bench run uncontested, but this year three of the judges — Elisabeth Tutsch, Douglas Federspiel and Blaine Gibson — are facing challengers.
A Central Washington University law and justice professor and a former Washington State Bar Association president said voters should weigh the experiences of the candidates, as well as look for people they believe are capable of being impartial.
“I would say experience is No. 1,” said Chuck Reasons, a former lawyer who now teaches at the Ellensburg university. “Look at what experience this potential judge has, and that is the best guide, in my way of thinking.”
Reasons and Bill Pickett, a Yakima attorney, say a better way to staff the bench would be through appointments based on merit, which remove the potential for politics to influence a jurist’s actions.
Washington is one of 39 states in the nation that conducts judicial elections. It is one of 21 states that has nonpartisan races for judges.
Superior courts are considered courts of general jurisdiction, which means there is no restriction on the types of cases that are heard, ranging from divorces to civil lawsuits, as well as criminal cases and appeals from municipal and district courts. Juvenile courts are a division of superior courts, and are presided over by a superior court judge.
In Yakima County, the judges handle both criminal and civil cases, unlike larger judicial districts where the courts can have separate criminal and civil divisions.
Candidates running for a Superior Court seat have to be attorneys admitted to practice in the state, according to the Washington State Courts website. That requirement, Reasons said, limits the field of potential candidates. Some lawyers may find that a judge’s salary does not compete with what they can make in private practice.
A Superior Court judge is paid $199,675, according to the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials.
In the past 40 years, there have only been seven elections — 2020, 2016, 2008, 2004, 1996, 1988 and 1984 — with at least one competitive race in Yakima County. Prior to this year, the largest number of challenged seats was in 1996, with two races.
Campaign rules
State court rules regulate how judges can campaign, including not talking about how they would rule on cases. They cannot personally solicit campaign funds.
The code of judicial conduct says “a judge or candidate for judicial office shall not engage in political or campaign activity that is inconsistent with the independence, integrity, or impartiality of the judiciary.”
Pickett, who recently completed his term as president of the Washington State Bar Association, said he would prefer to see a merit-based appointment system, like the one used in the federal court system, rather than have judges stand for election.
“If they are picked for a term, or a lifetime appointment, (judges) have the ability to exercise judgment without political pressure,” Pickett said. “We want people who are independent thinkers.”
For example, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Byron White was expected to be a liberal justice when John F. Kennedy appointed him, but he turned out to be one of the high court’s more conservative members.
An elected judge, on the other hand, has the potential to base his or her rulings on what will work politically for them, Pickett said.
He said Yakima County’s Superior Court bench has demonstrated that they are not influenced by outside politics.
“We have people doing good work for the community,” Pickett said.
Reasons said on one hand, judicial elections make judges responsive to the community and provide a measure of accountability. But it can also expose them to influences from campaign donors or the electorate.
“If you are going to have elections, it should be for 10 years, longer than our current elections, to insulate them from emotional and political pressure,” Reasons said.
As far as what to look for when voting, Reasons recommended looking at information such as voter guides, newspaper editorial endorsements and local bar association surveys to determine if a judicial candidate has the proper experience to sit on the bench.
Pickett recommended people look for judges who are going to follow the rule of law, as well as the ability to actively listen.