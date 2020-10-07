Age: 69.
Community of residence: Winlock.
Occupation: Retired as superintendent of the Winlock School District in 2019. Three-decade career in education include jobs as a teacher, principal and school administrator for school districts throughout the state.
Education: Bachelor's degree from Loma Linda University (now La Sierra University); master's degree in school administration from Walla Walla University; doctorate degree in school leadership from the University of Oregon and law degree from the University of Washington School of Law.
Community service: Board member for the South King County/Seattle chapter of Habitat for Humanity; member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Winlock Improvement Network.