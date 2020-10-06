Age: 52
Community of residence: Lacey.
Occupation: Washington Supreme Court justice.
Education: Bachelor's degree in English from the University of New Mexico; law degree from the University of Washington School of Law; master's of social work from the University of Washington Graduate School of Social Work.
Community service: Faculty member for Washington State Judicial College, as well as the National Judicial Institute on Domestic Violence. Served on the Washington State Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and served two terms on the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice, which advises the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Congress and the president on juvenile justice policy. Trustee for the Superior Court Judges’ Association, as well as the SCJA’s Family and Juvenile Law Committee and the Judicial Education Committee. Member of the Family Violence Advisory Board for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and the Judicial Engagement Network, a joint project of the NCJFCJ and the Center for Court Innovation.
Previous elected experience: Elected as Whatcom County Superior Court judge in 2015 and 2016.
Other information: Enrolled member of the Pueblo of Isleta, and descendant of the Laguna Indian Tribe.