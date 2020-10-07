Age: 55.
Community of residence: University Place.
Occupation: Washington Supreme Court Justice. Prior to her April 2020 appointment, Whitener was a Pierce County Superior Court judge for five years.
Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration and international marketing from Baruch College; law degree from the Seattle University School of Law.
Community service: Co-chair Washington State Minority and Justice Commission; judicial member of the Washington State Office of Civic Legal Aid and Oversight Committee. Member of the National Association of Women Judges and the International Association of Women Judges. Faculty Member of the Washington State Judicial College and Street Law teacher at Lincoln High School in Tacoma.
Previous elected experience: Elected to Pierce County Superior Court in 2015 and 2016.
Other information: Whitener arrived in the U.S. from Trinidad when she was 16 y.ears old