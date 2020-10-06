Age: 62
Community of residence: Federal Way.
Occupation: Federal Way Municipal Court judge.
Education: Law degree from Seattle University School of Law; bachelor's degree in public administration from University of Puget Sound.
Community service: Former president, Federal Way school board, Federal Way Human Services Commission. Member of Washington State Judicial College, chair of the Council on Independent Courts, member of the Civic Learning Council. Member of several committees for the District and Municipal Court Judges Association.
Previous elected experience: Elected as Federal Way Municipal Court judge in 2009 and 2013. Previously ran for Washington Supreme Court in 2016.