One of the tools voters have available to them as they evaluate candidates for Yakima County Superior Court is a survey of local lawyers.
The Yakima County Bar Association invited its members to evaluate the candidates in judicial races through a survey. The survey looks at the areas of judicial temperament, legal experience, communication ability, ability to be impartial, judicial experience, legal analytical ability and knowledge of the community.
This year, bar association members were sent a link to an online survey where they could evaluate Superior Court judges Elisabeth Tutsch, Douglas Federspiel and Blaine Gibson, and their respective challengers, Bronson Faul, Jeffrey Swan and Scott Bruns, said Bar Association President Jeffrey Schaap.
The bar association reported that 155 attorneys participated in the survey, which is typically done with contested races.
Chuck Reasons, a professor of law and justice at Central Washington University, said bar association surveys provide some useful information for voters who may not be familiar with the candidates.
“These are people’s peers who have worked with them in the legal community,” Reasons said.
But Bill Pickett, a former president of the Washington State Bar Association, does not put too much stock into bar association surveys.
“It is utterly worthless,” Pickett said. “You are asking people who are in an adversarial position to rule on their qualifications. I’m the one that’s always squawking about police policing the police, but this is lawyers expressing opinions on other lawyers who are wearing a black robe.”
Pickett said while he is acquainted with the judges on the superior court bench, he’s not able to properly evaluate their performance.
But Reasons sees the survey as just one tool of several that voters can use to evaluate candidates. He said voter guides and newspaper editorial endorsements can also help voters get a picture of candidates for judicial positions.
In one notable example, Tutsch consistently scored higher than Faul, with 109 lawyers saying she was highly qualified in judicial temperament, compared to 14 who had the same opinion of Faul. Tutsch also was judged highly qualified in impartiality, with 93 lawyers agreeing compared to Faul’s 17.
In a meeting with the Yakima Herald-Republic editorial board, Faul said he didn’t expect to do well in the bar survey.
“My opponent is a nice person. She has family who are attorneys,” said Faul, a senior assistant Yakima city attorney who had also served as a prosecutor in the city. “Defense attorneys outweigh prosecutors in the community.”
Tutsch, at the editorial board meeting, said it was “ridiculous” to suggest that family connections skewed the poll.
“I think the bar poll reflects the reputation I have built in this community over a career,” Tutsch said. “I think it does reflect the confidence that people who know my work have, and the lack of confidence my opponent unfortunately suffers from.”
She noted that Schaap, the bar association president, is a coworker of Faul’s in the city legal department.
The results of the survey are printed below and available online at the county bar association’s website.