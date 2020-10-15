Blaine G. Gibson

Age: 70

Community of residence: Yakima

Occupation: Superior Court Judge

Education: Eisenhower High School graduate. BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania. Law degree from the University of Oregon.

Community service: Graduate of the Leadership Yakima program. Long-term volunteer for the Yakima Greenway. Seven-year member of the Greenway Board of Directors. Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 200 and chair of the parent committee.

Previous elected office: Four-term incumbent, Yakima County Superior Court Judge.

Yakima County Bar Association Survey ratings:

• Judicial temperament: 113 say qualified or better, 35 say poorly qualified or worse.

• Legal experience: 136 say qualified or better, 13 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Communication ability: 123 say qualified or better, 31 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Ability to be impartial: 119 say qualified or better, 29 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Judicial experience: 139 say qualified or better, 10 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Legal analytical ability, 121 say qualified or better, 27 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Knowledge of community: 131 say qualified or better, 15 say poorly qualified or worse.