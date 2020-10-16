Douglas L. Federspiel

Age: 57

Community of residence: Yakima

Education: Selah High School graduate, William O. Douglas Honors College, Whitman College, Willamette College of Law.

Community service: Leadership Yakima, Yakima-Herald Republic Citizens Advisory Committee, Red Cross, Kidney Foundation, Yakima Humane Society, Camp Hope volunteer, Adventist Food Bank Volunteer, Boy Scouts merit badge counselor, Pathfinders volunteer, former Attorney Services volunteer, VFW volunteer with student essays on the Constitution, American Bar Association tutor for minority law students, National Night Out community host.

Previous elected offices: Yakima County Superior Court judge.

Yakima County Bar Association Survey ratings:

• Judicial temperament: 109 say qualified or better, 42 say poorly qualified or worse.

• Legal experience: 131 say qualified or better, 20 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Communication ability: 114 say qualified or better, 38 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Ability to be impartial: 113 say qualified or better, 38 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Judicial experience: 135 say qualified or better, 17 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Legal analytical ability, 116 say qualified or better, 35 say poorly qualified or worse;

• Knowledge of community: 125 say qualified or better, 25 say poorly qualified or worse.