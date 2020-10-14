Blaine G. Gibson
Age: 70
Community of residence: Yakima
Occupation: Superior Court Judge
Education: Eisenhower High School graduate. BA in History from the University of Pennsylvania. Law degree from the University of Oregon.
Community Service: Graduate of the Leadership Yakima Program. Long-term volunteer for the Yakima Greenway. Seven-year member of the Greenway Board of Directors. Assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 200 and chair of the parent committee.
Previous elected office: Four-term incumbent, Yakima County Superior Court Judge.
Yakima County Bar Association Survey ratings:
• Judicial temperament: 113 say qualified or better, 35 say poorly qualified or worse.
• Legal experience: 136 say qualified or better, 13 say poorly qualified or worse;
• Communication ability: 123 say qualified or better, 31 say poorly qualified or worse;
• Ability to be impartial: 119 say qualified or better, 29 say poorly qualified or worse;
• Judicial experience: 139 say qualified or better, 10 say poorly qualified or worse;
• Legal analytical ability, 121 say qualified or better, 27 say poorly qualified or worse;
• Knowledge of community: 131 say qualified or better, 15 say poorly qualified or worse.