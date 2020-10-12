101014-yh-news-elxjudge2-2.jpg

Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch

Name: Elisabeth Tutsch

Age: 49

City of residence: Yakima

Occpation: Yakima County Superior Court judge

Education: Bachelor of Science, Andrews University; Juris Doctor from University of Washington.

Community Service: Founding board member of Rod’s House, served on board of La Casa Hogar, Yakima Hardcore Runners, Washington Women Lawyers, Yakima Volunteer Attorney Services, past president Yakima County Bar Association.

Prior elected office: None.

Yakima County Bar Survey results: Judicial temperament: 148 say qualified or better, five say poorly qualified or worse; legal experience: 143 say qualified or better, 11 say poorly qualified or worse; communication ability, 150 say qualified or better, one says not qualified; ability to be impartial, 141 say qualified or better, 11 say poorly qualified or worse; judicial experience: 143 say qualified or better, nine say poorly qualified or worse; legal analytical ability: 140 say qualified or better, 11 say poorly qualified or worse; knowledge of community: 150 say qualified or better, three say poorly qualified or worse.

