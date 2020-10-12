201009-yh-news-ospilocal-1.jpg

Chris Reykdal

Age: 48

Community of residence: Tumwater.

Occupation: State Superintendent.

Education: MA in public administration; BA in social studies; teaching certificate.

Community service: Parent volunteer in schools, youth soccer coach, local city planning commissioner, food bank volunteer, education foundation board member, education scholarship founder, non-profit fundraiser.

Previous elected office: Superintendent of Public Instruction 2017-present; three-term state representative for the 22nd District.

