Name: Chris Reykdal
Age: 48
Community of residence: Tumwater.
Occupation: State Superintendent.
Education: MA in public administration; BA in social studies; teaching certificate.
Community service: Parent volunteer in schools, youth soccer coach, local city planning commissioner, food bank volunteer, education foundation board member, education scholarship founder, non-profit fundraiser.
Previous elected office: Superintendent of Public Instruction 2017-present; three-term state representative for the 22nd District.