District 15 voters reelected Bruce Chandler and Jeremie Dufault to the Washington House of Representatives Tuesday.
Chandler defeated Democratic challenger Jack McEntire for Position 1.
A Republican who took office in 1999, Chandler said during his campaign that he would focus on protecting public health and economic recovery for working families and small businesses struggling from repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chandler received 11,402 votes to McEntire's 8,758, winning with nearly 57%.
Chandler said he was excited to continue working to make the Yakima Valley a "safer, more prosperous, and more solid community for years to come."
"It's actually very humbling to get a solid majority of the vote from the community like that," Chandler said. "I appreciate them putting their trust in me. It's a real personal honor."
During his campaign against Democratic challenger A.J. Cooper for Position 2, Dufault focused on rebuilding the state’s economy and helping entrepreneurs start and grow companies. First elected in 2018, the Selah Republican opposes tax increases and seeks to defend constitutional rights.
Regarding COVID-19, Dufault said the Legislature’s responsibility was to guide the state’s economic recovery, avoid tax increases and reject new regulations that would make it harder to do business in Washington.
Dufault won with 11,684 votes to Cooper’s 8,479, collecting 58% of the total.
"I love the Yakima Valley. I am honored and humbled by the support from my friends and neighbors," Dufault said. "My opponent is a good person, and I appreciated the civil discourse. I am ready to get to work."
Both races were rematches of 2018.
Cooper did not immediately return calls for comment. McEntire thanked those who supported him.
"I am tremendously gratified by every person who voted for me," he said. "I'm glad to see increasing voter turnout in Yakima County. I live here, and I look forward to working with people here."