Age: 42
Party: Republican
Community of residence: Selah
Current occupation: State Representative, U.S. Army Reserve JAG Officer, real estate and technology investor
Education: Davis High School, University of Pennsylvania (B.A.), Harvard Law School (J.D.)
Current Community service: Yakima County Veterans Board, past chairman of the Yakima Valley Technical School Advisory Board, past chairman of the American Legion Selah Post 88, member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars
Previous service in elected office: Washington State House of Representatives and Selah City Council