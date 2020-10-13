Jack McEntire

Jack McEntire (D) is running for Legislative District 15, Position 1.

Age: 59

Party: Democratic

Community of residence: Selah

Current profession: Professional sculptor

Education: B.S. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Washington

Current community service: Precinct Committee Officer, vice-chair of Yakima County Democrats, board member of the City of Yakima Arts Commission, board member of Yakima Maker Space, adviser for People First of Yakima.

Previous elected office: President of the Cascade Chainsaw Sculptors Guild; Precinct Committee Officer, Vice-chair of Yakima County Democrats

