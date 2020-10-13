Age: 59
Party: Democratic
Community of residence: Selah
Current profession: Professional sculptor
Education: B.S. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Washington
Current community service: Precinct Committee Officer, vice-chair of Yakima County Democrats, board member of the City of Yakima Arts Commission, board member of Yakima Maker Space, adviser for People First of Yakima.
Previous elected office: President of the Cascade Chainsaw Sculptors Guild; Precinct Committee Officer, Vice-chair of Yakima County Democrats