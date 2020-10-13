201013-yh-news-elx15district1-1.jpg
Bruce Chandler

Age: 68

Party: Republican

Community of residence: Granger

Current occupation: Owner and operator of commercial fruit orchard near Granger

Education: Attended Louisiana State University

Current community service: Member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses; active on two boards focused on Washington’s economic growth; serves on Appropriations Committee and committees related to labor and workplace standards and the rural development, agriculture, and natural resources committee.

Previous elected office: Former assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America; former board member of Washington Growers League

