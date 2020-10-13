Age: 68
Party: Republican
Community of residence: Granger
Current occupation: Owner and operator of commercial fruit orchard near Granger
Education: Attended Louisiana State University
Current community service: Member of the National Federation of Independent Businesses; active on two boards focused on Washington’s economic growth; serves on Appropriations Committee and committees related to labor and workplace standards and the rural development, agriculture, and natural resources committee.
Previous elected office: Former assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scouts of America; former board member of Washington Growers League