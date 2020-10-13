Age: 49
Party: Democratic
Community of residence: Selah
Current occupation: Tutor to my two online learning children
Education: Bachelor of science in mathematics from Shepherd University, some graduate work in mathematics and statistics at Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Kentucky
Current community service: Ski patrol and secretary of the Community Support Education Empowerment Disability Solutions (SEEDS) Board
Previous service in elected office: None
Endorsements: Filipino American Political Action Group, Retired Public Employees Council of Washington, The Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund PAC