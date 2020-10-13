A.J. Cooper

A.J. Cooper

Age: 49

Party: Democratic

Community of residence: Selah

Current occupation: Tutor to my two online learning children

ELECTION 2020: Complete coverage

ELECTION 2020: Complete coverage

For all of the Yakima Herald-Republic’s 2020 election coverage, click here. For more information about how we are covering the 2020 election, click here. For more information on how to vote, click here or call 509-574-1340.

Education: Bachelor of science in mathematics from Shepherd University, some graduate work in mathematics and statistics at Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Kentucky

Current community service: Ski patrol and secretary of the Community Support Education Empowerment Disability Solutions (SEEDS) Board

Previous service in elected office: None

Endorsements: Filipino American Political Action Group, Retired Public Employees Council of Washington, The Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund PAC

Tags