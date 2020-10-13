Gina Mosbrucker
Age: 57.
Community of residence: Goldendale.
Occupation: CEO and general manager of Quality Inn & Suites, owner of Touch of Class Dance & Gymnastics Studio.
Education: Bachelors degree in political science, University of Washington; Harvard University Leadership Certification.
Community service: Goldendale Chamber of Commerce, volunteers for Relay for Life, American Lung Association, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, serves food to needy at holidays.
Previous elected office: State House since 2014.
Endorsement: Washington State Council of Firefighters, Washington State Retirees Association, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.