Rep. Gina Mosbrucker

Age: 57.

Community of residence: Goldendale.

Occupation: CEO and general manager of Quality Inn & Suites, owner of Touch of Class Dance & Gymnastics Studio.

Education: Bachelors degree in political science, University of Washington; Harvard University Leadership Certification.

Community service: Goldendale Chamber of Commerce, volunteers for Relay for Life, American Lung Association, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, serves food to needy at holidays.

Previous elected office: State House since 2014.

Endorsement: Washington State Council of Firefighters, Washington State Retirees Association, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

