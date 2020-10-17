Washington’s gubernatorial race will pit Jay Inslee, who is seeking a third term, against Republican Loren Culp.
Culp, police chief for the city of Republic, bills himself as a defender of individual rights and the Constitution. He said on his website that he would bring real-world experience and a common-sense approach to the position.
“Career politicians have been running the government in Olympia for too long,” Culp said on his website. “It’s time we elect more ‘We the People’ into government positions.”
Inslee, who has served as the state’s governor since 2013, said he’ll remain focused on jobs, education, and clean energy if elected to a third term. A top priority is growing Washington’s innovative industries — including clean energy, information technology, and life sciences — and strengthening existing industries such as aerospace and agriculture.
“As governor, I have worked with legislators across Washington to make progress, including record investments in education, expanding health care to nearly 800,000 Washingtonians, and creating a first-in-the-nation long-term care benefit program for seniors,” Inslee said. “I know that every part of Washington is connected by the values we share and a belief that together we can build a bright future in every corner of our great state.”
The position comes with a four-year term and a salary of $187,353.
Inslee took the time to respond to several questions about his continued plan to combat COVID-19 and issues specific to the Yakima Valley.
Culp declined comment, with his staff instead referring people to his website.
Q&A with Gov. Jay Inslee
YHR: How should the state approach economic recovery over the next six months? Over the next year?
Inslee: Out of the Great Recession we built one of the strongest economies of any state for both businesses and workers. We are poised to rebuild stronger than ever because we have enacted key policies like the best-paid family and medical leave in the country, overtime protections for workers, expanding health care for hundreds of thousands, historic investments in K-12 and higher education, and passage of the largest transportation package in our state’s history. We must continue on our path to defeating the COVID by masking up and following health experts and reopening our economy responsibly. Our approach to rebuilding our economy will be built around the same innovative spirit Washington state has always stood for.
What’s the best way to navigate enforcement of coronavirus restrictions and mandates, and encouraging voluntary compliance?
Inslee: This is about saving lives and Washingtonians coming together to protect one another. The vast majority of Washingtonians are following health guidance and science to mask up and socially distance. That’s why we are having success beating back this virus. No area more than Yakima has been a symbol of this success.
What needs to be done next on the Yakima River basin integrated water management plan?
Inslee: Founded on 10 years of successful collaboration, the Integrated Plan now has the state and federal authority needed to proceed with both the program and the specific needed projects. The implementation team has made great strides in advancing projects that restore salmon and their habitat, protect shorelines and reduce flooding, conserve municipal water and natural lands, and provide needed water storage and irrigation supply.
The support provided to the Yakima plan is affirmation of what can be done when a community comes together. They have shown a commitment to build a brighter future for agriculture, salmon, and recreation, and to securing that future by enhancing the basin’s water supplies. The plan will allow the basin to be prepared for future droughts and to changes to our snowpack resulting from climate change.
Going forward, we must sustain our collective commitment and demonstrate that we can implement the plan. We have to prove up on the first 10 years of projects, in order to secure authorization for future phases, and to continue to grow the funding needed to make the Plan a reality. With the funding we have in hand, it is time to finish the designs and turn dirt on the authorized projects.