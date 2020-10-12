Amanda McKinney
Age: 42
Community of residence: Yakima
Occupation: Mortgage banker
Education: Double bachelors, pre-law and political science from Central Washington University. Licensed mortgage broker.
Community service: Yakima Valley Greenway Jr. Gap 2 Gap race director; United Way co-chair annual campaign 2016-17; former YMCA board member; Co-chair of Habitat for Humanity/St. Paul Cathedral Home Build program; St. Paul Cathedral School/CTCS School Board President; financial services volunteer for Yakima County Women’s Prison Reentry Program, Yakima County 2040 facilities planning task force; Yakima Diocese Catholic Education Task Force member.
Previous elected office: None