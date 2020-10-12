Amanda McKinney - MUG
Yakima County Commission Position 1 candidate Amanda McKinney Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Yakima, Wash. 

Amanda McKinney

Age: 42

Community of residence: Yakima

Occupation: Mortgage banker

Education: Double bachelors, pre-law and political science from Central Washington University. Licensed mortgage broker.

Community service: Yakima Valley Greenway Jr. Gap 2 Gap race director; United Way co-chair annual campaign 2016-17; former YMCA board member; Co-chair of Habitat for Humanity/St. Paul Cathedral Home Build program; St. Paul Cathedral School/CTCS School Board President; financial services volunteer for Yakima County Women’s Prison Reentry Program, Yakima County 2040 facilities planning task force; Yakima Diocese Catholic Education Task Force member.

Previous elected office: None

