Age: 57
Party: Democrat
Residence: Richland
Occupation: Attorney
Education: Two bachelor's degrees in finance and management from University of Utah; master's degree in business administration from the University of Utah; law degree from Willamette College of Law.
Community service: 14 years on the Richland Board of Adjustment, a quasi-judicial body that considers variance requests from homeowners and businesses
Endorsements: Endorsed by Democratic party organizations in Adams, Benton, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Okanogan and Yakima counties.
Of note: Elected state committeeman for the Benton County Democratic Party, representing the county party at the state level. Previously ran for Congress in the 4th District in 2016.