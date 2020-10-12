201010-yh-news-elxncongress-2.jpg

Douglas McKinley

Age: 57

Party: Democrat

Residence: Richland

Occupation: Attorney

ELECTION 2020: Complete coverage

Education: Two bachelor's degrees in finance and management from University of Utah; master's degree in business administration from the University of Utah; law degree from Willamette College of Law.

Community service: 14 years on the Richland Board of Adjustment, a quasi-judicial body that considers variance requests from homeowners and businesses

Endorsements: Endorsed by Democratic party organizations in Adams, Benton, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Okanogan and Yakima counties.

Of note: Elected state committeeman for the Benton County Democratic Party, representing the county party at the state level. Previously ran for Congress in the 4th District in 2016.

