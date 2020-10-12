201010-yh-news-elxncongress-1.jpg

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse

Age: 65

Party: Republican

Residence: Sunnyside/Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Politician and farmer

Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Washington State University.

Previously elected office: U.S. House of Representatives, 2015 to present; state House of Representatives, 2003-09.

Endorsements: Washington Farm Bureau, Hunters Heritage Council, Washington Building Trades Council and National Federation of Independent Business. 

Legislation: Involved with legislation addressing murdered and missing Indigenous people that recently passed both the House and Senate. Has been working on agricultural labor bill that passed the House late last year. 

